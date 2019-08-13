NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

5 players join Bok squad in Pretoria

2019-08-13 12:15
Wilco Louw (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Uncapped Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni and his provincial team-mate Wilco Louw (prop) were called up to the Springbok squad in Pretoria on Monday where the Boks will be based for the week in preparation for their Test against Argentina. 

Meanwhile, three other familiar faces also re-joined the Springbok squad in the capital city: regular Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (WP), fellow loose forward Marco van Staden from the Blue Bulls as well as WP utility back Dillyn Leyds

The five players joined up with the returning Springbok squad at the team hotel and later took part in the Springboks' closed evening training session held at Loftus Versfeld on Monday.

The Boks returned to South Africa on Monday from Argentina where they were crowned as the 2019 Rugby Championship winners following a comprehensive 46-13 triumph over the Pumas in Salta. 

The Springboks are holding an open training session at Loftus on Tuesday (15:50-17:10), followed by a meet and greet when the Boks will join the sales force with tickets to buy. Saturday’s match against Argentina kicks off at 17:0.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Bok 2019 champions versus 2009 side: Who's better? Hey All Blacks, THIS is how you'll fix your problems Boks: Pollard MUST only resurface in Japan
Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win Boks: Pollard MUST only resurface in Japan OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Proteas rope in Prince, Adams for Indian spin camp Rassie van der Dussen awarded national contract

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 