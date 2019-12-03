NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

4 Boks crack nod for prestigious magazine's World XV

2019-12-03 12:00
Faf de Klerk (Getty)
Cape Town - Four Springbok Rugby World Cup winners have cracked the nod in a prestigious UK-based rugby magazine's World XV for 2019.

Rugby World has picked scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, wing Cheslin Kolbe, centre Lukhanyo Am and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit in its dream team.

The quartet started in South Africa's 32-12 win over England in the World Cup final in Yokohama last month.

Du Toit was also named as World Rugby Player of the Year at an awards ceremony after the tournament.

The World XV also comprises five English players - prop Kyle Sinckler, lock Maro Itoje, flank Tom Curry, centre Owen Farrell and flyhalf Danny Cipriani.

Cipriani is a rather surprising inclusion as he did not make England's World Cup squad.

The All Blacks, who lost 19-7 to England in the World Cup semi-final, only have two players - prop Joe Moody and No 8 Ardie Savea.

There are also two Welshmen - lock Alun-Wyn Jones and fullback Liam Williams - while the remainder of the team is filled out by Japan hooker Shota Horie and Fiji wing Semi Radradra.

Rugby World's World XV for 2019:

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Cheslin Kolbe (SA), 13 Lukhanyo Am (SA), 12 Owen Farrell (England), 11 Semi Radradra (Fiji), 10 Danny Cipriani (England), 9 Faf de Klerk (SA), 8 Ardie Savea (NZ), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (SA), 6 Tom Curry (England), 5 Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Kyle Sinckler (England), 2 Shota Horie (Japan), 1 Joe Moody (NZ)

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

