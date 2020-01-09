2 Springboks crack nod for Sky Sports team of the decade

Cape Town - Two Springboks - wing Bryan Habana and prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira - have made it into Sky Sports readers' team of the decade (2010-2019).

The prestigious UK publication allowed its readers to vote for four options per position, and after 231 577 votes were cast, the team was revealed.

Habana received 64% of the votes for the left wing position, beating New Zealand's Julian Savea (26%), Wales' Liam Williams (7%) and Fiji's Nemani Nadolo (3%).

Mtawarira received 39% of the votes for the loosehead prop position, beating England’s Mako Vunipola (24%), Ireland’s Cian Healy (19%) and Wales’ Gethin Jenkins (18%).

Habana played the last of his 124 Tests in 2016, while Mtawarira retired from Test rugby after South Africa's World Cup final win over England last year, finishing on 117 Tests.

It's no surprise that the team comprises nine All Blacks, with New Zealand twice winning the World Cup in this period (2011 and 2015).

The rest of the team is made up of two Irishmen, a Welshman and an Australian, with no English player cracking the nod.

Other Springboks who readers could vote for, but who failed to make the team, include: flyhalf Handre Pollard (1%), scrumhalf Fourie du Preez (10%), No 8 Duane Vermeulen (6%), flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (8%), No 5 lock Eben Etzebeth (9%), No 4 lock Bakkies Botha (16%), tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis (14%) and hooker Bismarck du Plessis (25%).

Sky Sports readers' team of the decade:

15 Israel Dagg (New Zealand, 34%), 14 Ben Smith (New Zealand, 43%), 13 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland, 68%), 12 Ma'a Nonu (New Zealand, 50%), 11 Bryan Habana (South Africa, 64%), 10 Dan Carter (New Zealand, 78%), 9 Aaron Smith (New Zealand, 47%) , 8 Kieran Read (New Zealand, 52%), 7 Richie McCaw (New Zealand, 78%), 6 David Pocock (Australia, 59%), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, 46%), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand, 57%), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland, 46%), 2 Dane Coles (New Zealand, 36%), Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa, 39%)

- Compiled by Herman Mostert