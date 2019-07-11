NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

1995 Springbok team-mates have fond memories of Small

2019-07-11 09:49
James Small
James Small (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A great team man with compassion for rugby fans and children.

That is how James Small's former team-mates say they will remember the former Springbok winger, who died of a heart attack at the age of 50 on Wednesday.

JAMES SMALL: 14 pictures of SA's greatest No 14

He will best be remembered for playing in South Africa's victorious 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team and his former team-mates say they have fond memories of Small.

In an interview with Afrikaans radio station RSG, fellow former winger Chester Williams said: "I saw him about three weeks ago at a function... we still made jokes together. The thing I'll really miss about James is the energy he always brought to the group. And I experienced that energy three weeks ago as well... always making jokes and sharing stories. So, we'll really miss him for that.

Williams added that Small "developed fast as a player and was always very mature for his age".

"We had a great understanding on the field... and along with Andre Joubert at fullback... it worked well as a back three. And I think that's why we were so successful as a team.

"He a had a soft heart. He always cared for kids and for people who were struggling financially."

Former lock Kobus Wiese said: "It's a very sad day. Not only was he a great team man but also a good friend. We've come a long way. We started playing together for Transvaal as two youngsters... there were many established guys like Jannie Breedt, Wahl Bartmann, Charles Pieterse, Schalk Naude, John Robbie to name a few... so we were two young guns in the team and had to stand together and fight our way to the top.

"He was a guy you could depend on... probably controversial in some people's eyes at times... but not if you understood him… he was a guy who would have done anything for his team-mates."

Former flyhalf Joel Stransky, who kicked the winning drop goal in the 1995 final against the All Blacks, added: "I will remember James for the way he handled children... the way he dealt with fans... he had a massive heart. He was a great team-mate, always smiling and always fiercely combative."

Francois Pienaar, the Springbok captain during the 1995 World Cup, told YOU magazine: "We're all shocked and saddened. James had been fearless on the field and off the field, he had a deep empathy for people.

"We're going to miss him a lot. His family is in our prayers during this terribly hard time. Rest in peace, James. You were a rock."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springbok legend James Small dies Ex-England batsmen slam 'awful' World Cup semi-final pitch New Zealand stun India, reach World Cup final James Small: 14 pictures of SA's greatest No 14 Tributes pour in for Springbok great James Small
CWC 2019 tour diaries: The match that mattered most Lood starts as Bulls name team for WP derby 4 SA players crack nod for Kiwis' Super Rugby team All Blacks coach winds back on domestic violence comments Jake White in favour of World Rugby's proposed 50/22 rule

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winners of this weekend's Super Rugby semi-finals will be ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 