NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

10 things to know about Springboks season

2018-06-01 12:30
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - South Africa will play 14 Tests this year as they seek redemption under new coach Rassie Erasmus after two disastrous seasons since finishing third at the 2015 World Cup.

A look at 10 of the issues surrounding the team ahead of their first international, a one-off Test against Wales in Washington this Saturday:

Captaincy

Siya Kolisi became the first black captain of the South African Test team this week in place of injured Warren Whiteley, but Erasmus said he will review the position after the England series.

Even when Whiteley recovers, it is difficult to imagine Kolisi being stripped of the role unless things go horribly pear-shaped in the England series.

Cash

It seems crazy organising a Test against Wales on the other side of the Atlantic just seven days before hosting England, but Erasmus admits money is a factor.

"One reason for this match is it enables SA Rugby to make some money," he said, referring to a national body that posted a R33.3 million loss last year.

Coach

There is intense pressure on Erasmus to lift the Springboks out of the doldrums after predecessor Allister Coetzee won only 11 of 25 Tests during the past two seasons.

"Technically, there is not a better coach in South Africa than 'Rassie'. In fact, he is one of the best in the world," was the optimistic view of Springbok great Victor Matfield.

Creativity

South Africans are offloading more often in the tackle and with greater skill, but a tendency remains to try and smash through opponents rather than find a way past them.

When it comes to unpredictable backline play, New Zealand remain supreme in the southern hemisphere with many South African attempts at originality ponderous by comparison.

Defence

Renowned in previous decades for watertight defending, South Africa conceded a lot of soft tries during the past two seasons, often due to half-hearted, technically poor tackling.

A particular weakness has been aerial defence with opponents like Ireland using high kicks to great effect, particularly against Springbok wingers.

Injuries

South Africa continually suffer more from this problem than most rivals with four probable forward starters against England ruled out by injuries.

Whiteley has barely played in 12 months, Eben Etzebeth has not featured since November and Malcolm Marx and Lood de Jager are more recent casualties.

New Zealand

While three home Tests against England during June will be revealing, the ultimate test of a hoped-for Springbok revival will come later against arch rivals New Zealand.

They clash in September and October against a background of 11 All-Black victories in the last 12 Tests against the Springboks, including a record 57-0 rout last year.

Racial mix

Tired of predominantly "white" teams in a country with a 92 percent black population, the government is insisting at least 50 percent of the 2019 Rugby World Cup team in Japan be black.

The target this year is 45 percent over the season and Erasmus met it for the Wales Test by choosing 11 blacks, seven starters and four replacements.

Rankings

After years of challenging New Zealand for top place in the world rankings, South Africa have slumped to sixth, behind Ireland, England, Australia and Scotland.

Erasmus is confident this can change quickly, saying: "We can get back to number one or two in the world soon. We have the players to achieve this goal."

Tactical kicking

This is an area of South African rugby desperately needing improvement with too many field kicks becoming nothing more than an invitation for rivals to counterattack.

New Zealanders are masters of contestable kicks whereas South Africans regularly overkick, giving their team-mates little hope of regaining possession.

Read more on:    sprinboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs

2018-05-30 16:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit 'Siya was destined for greatness' - Rachel Kolisi Serena keeps 'Black Panther' catsuit despite questions Gatland slams 'bitter' critics ahead of Wales-Boks Test Reaction to Zidane's Real Madrid exit
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 