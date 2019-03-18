Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings

Cape Town - Wales are up to second place in the official World Rugby Rankings - for the first time since September, 28, 2015 - following their 25-7 win over Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales completed their third Grand Slam under Warren Gatland and extended their winning run in Tests to 14 matches.

Wales' rating is now only a fraction lower than 90 points with the gap between themselves and the world's number one team, New Zealand, standing at 2.58 points.

Ireland drop to third following the loss of 1.23 rating points, while England's incredible 38-38 draw in a see-saw Calcutta Cup match saw them lose a point and Scotland gain one but with both teams staying put in the rankings, in fourth and seventh respectively.

Scotland gained a rating point but stay seventh behind Australia, while France - who beat 14th-ranked Italy 25-14 in Rome, remain eighth.

The Springboks remain in fifth position.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:



1. New Zealand 92.54

2. Wales 89.96

3. Ireland 88.69

4. England 87.27

5. South Africa 84.58

6. Australia 82.40

7. Scotland 79.17

8. France 79.42

9. Fiji 77.95

10. Argentina 77.05

11. Japan 75.24

12. Georgia 74.42

13. Tonga 73.02

14. Italy 72.04

15. USA 71.71

16. Uruguay 69.09

17. Samoa 68.78

18. Romania 65.84

19. Spain 65.11

20. Russia 63.72



Others:



22. Namibia 60.34

31. Kenya 52.79

49. Zimbabwe 49.28



FULL RANKINGS