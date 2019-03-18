NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings

2019-03-18 14:45
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Wales are up to second place in the official World Rugby Rankings - for the first time since September, 28, 2015 - following their 25-7 win over Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales completed their third Grand Slam under Warren Gatland and extended their winning run in Tests to 14 matches.

Wales' rating is now only a fraction lower than 90 points with the gap between themselves and the world's number one team, New Zealand, standing at 2.58 points.

Ireland drop to third following the loss of 1.23 rating points, while England's incredible 38-38 draw in a see-saw Calcutta Cup match saw them lose a point and Scotland gain one but with both teams staying put in the rankings, in fourth and seventh respectively.

Scotland gained a rating point but stay seventh behind Australia, while France - who beat 14th-ranked Italy 25-14 in Rome, remain eighth.

The Springboks remain in fifth position.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 92.54
2. Wales 89.96
3. Ireland 88.69
4. England 87.27
5. South Africa 84.58
6. Australia 82.40
7. Scotland 79.17
8. France 79.42
9. Fiji 77.95
10. Argentina 77.05
11. Japan 75.24
12. Georgia 74.42
13. Tonga 73.02
14. Italy 72.04
15. USA 71.71
16. Uruguay 69.09
17. Samoa 68.78
18. Romania 65.84
19. Spain 65.11
20. Russia 63.72

Others:

22. Namibia 60.34
31. Kenya 52.79
49. Zimbabwe 49.28

FULL RANKINGS

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5 Lions boss Swys: I 'lost it' at half-time SA rugby faces mass exodus after World Cup PIC: Welsh skipper melts hearts by keeping young 'mascot' warm Swys explains decision to back rookie Lombard
Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings Stormers visit scene of Bok heroism We can beat any Test side - Afghanistan's Nabi SA rugby faces mass exodus after World Cup De Kock soars in ICC ODI rankings

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2018 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 