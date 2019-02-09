Wales beat Italy to record 11th straight win

Josh Adams and Owen Watkin touched down after the break after Dan Biggar had kicked four first-half penalties for the visitors to lead 12-7 at the interval.
Italy got two tries through Braam Steyn and Edoardo Padovani but the Azzurri fell to their 19th consecutive defeat in the tournament.
The Welsh last achieved 11 consecutive wins in 1910, and will bid to break the record against England at the Principality Stadium in two weeks' time.
Teams:
Italy
Tries: Braam Steyn, Edoardo Padovani
Conversion: Tommy Allan
Penalty: Allan
Wales
Tries: Josh Adams, Owen Watkin
Conversions: Dan Biggar, Gareth Anscombe
Penalties: Biggar (4)
Teams:
Italy
15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Braam Steyn, 6 Sebastien Negri, 5 Dean Budd, 4 David Sisi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Nicola Quaglio
Substitutes: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Marco Barbini, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti
Wales
15 Liam Williams, 14 Jonah Holmes, 13 Jonathan Davies (captain), 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Josh Navidi, 7 Thomas Young, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Jake Ball, 3 Samson Lee, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith
Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Hallam Amos