NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Wales beat Italy to record 11th straight win

2019-02-09 20:59
Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar (AP)
Related Links

Rome - Wales made history by equalling their best run of 11 straight Test wins with a 26-15 victory over Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.

Josh Adams and Owen Watkin touched down after the break after Dan Biggar had kicked four first-half penalties for the visitors to lead 12-7 at the interval.

Italy got two tries through Braam Steyn and Edoardo Padovani but the Azzurri fell to their 19th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The Welsh last achieved 11 consecutive wins in 1910, and will bid to break the record against England at the Principality Stadium in two weeks' time.

Teams:

Italy

Tries: Braam Steyn, Edoardo Padovani

Conversion: Tommy Allan

Penalty: Allan

Wales

Tries: Josh Adams, Owen Watkin

Conversions: Dan Biggar, Gareth Anscombe

Penalties: Biggar (4)

Teams:

Italy

15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Braam Steyn, 6 Sebastien Negri, 5 Dean Budd, 4 David Sisi, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Nicola Quaglio

Substitutes: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Marco Barbini, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Jonah Holmes, 13 Jonathan Davies (captain), 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Josh Navidi, 7 Thomas Young, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Jake Ball, 3 Samson Lee, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Hallam Amos

Read more on:    italy  |  wales  |  six nations  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito Stormers flex muscles with Boland whipping As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates Garth April clears up frosty exit from the Sharks NZ player drain continues as star Crusader says goodbye
Garth April chats to Sport24 Emiliano Sala body identified - all the reaction Sala - the unorthodox striker made in France finally found Ricky Ponting named Australia assistant coach Test cricket is 'dying', says ICC boss

Fixtures
Sunday, 10 February 2019
England v France, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 23 February 2019
France v Scotland, Stade de France 16:15
Wales v England, Principality Stadium 18:45
Sunday, 24 February 2019
Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2018 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 