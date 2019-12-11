SA kicking guru to assist France in Six Nations

Cape Town - Kicking guru Vlok Cilliers will consult the French national team during next year's Six Nations.

Cilliers, a former Western Province and Bulls kicking coach, was roped in by new France coach Fabien Galthie.

Cilliers and Galthie have known each other well since they played together for Western Province in the 1990s.

"My main duties will be to look after all the kickers. I will be assisting with tactics such as the team's exit strategy and my main focus will be to help the flyhalves improve their game," Cilliers told Rugby365.

Cilliers, 51, played 80 matches for Western Province, as a utility back, between 1993 and 1998.

He represented the SA Sevens team in 1993 and 1994, having captained the WP Sevens team for three years during a five-year period of playing for the team (1994-98).



Cilliers played one Test for the Springboks in 1996 and also represented the SA Barbarians team - at XVs and seven-a-side level.



He currently runs a kicking school in the Western Cape and has worked on a consultancy basis with various teams in the last while.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert