NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Six Nations

Ireland win Six Nations after France stun England

2018-03-10 21:03
Maxime Machenaud (Getty)
Related Links

Saint-Denis - Ireland have won the Six Nations championship after a lacklustre England succumbed 22-16 to an improved French side at the Stade de France. 

Eddie Jones required tries but all he got was three-pointers in the first half as the teams traded three penalties apiece.

Maxime Machenaud kicked all of Les Bleus’ points while Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly shared out the Red Rose’s before the interval. 

It was a poor performance from England in the opening period and they continued to underwhelm after the break. 

Jacques Brunel’s men duly punished their ill-discipline and inability to get across the gain line as a penalty try and another Maxime Machenaud effort off moved them in front. 

The away team hit back via Jonny May but it wasn’t enough as Lionel Beauxis scored a late penalty in a frantic finish. 

With Ireland’s result earlier moving them 10 points clear of the Red Rose, the visitors needed a quick start and they dominated possession and territory. 

Chances were few and far between, however, and they had to make do with the accurate kicking of Farrell and Daly to accrue their points. 

The hosts conceded penalties at will in the opening stages, allowing England to go 6-0 ahead via their centre and returning winger, who was on target with a long-range effort. 

France soon took charge of the breakdown battle, though, and reduced the arrears through Machenaud before Farrell regained the away side’s six-point buffer. 

England needed a spark to get them going but, as they were against Scotland, Jones’ men lacked direction and intensity. In fact, the hosts arguably looked more dangerous with ball in hand and deservedly levelled proceedings at the break, with Machenaud adding a brace of three-pointers. 

Nevertheless, it was hardly a match to inspire and the performances of both sides were symptomatic of their respective campaigns. 

Those frustrations continued into the second half with creativity at a minimum, but France finally found an opening. With a penalty advantage, Francois Trinh-Duc kicked out to the left where Benjamin Fall gathered and was tackled high by Anthony Watson. 

Jaco Peyper, in consultation with the television match official, correctly awarded a penalty try and sent the full-back to the sin-bin. 

All of a sudden, Les Bleus had the momentum and produced another opportunity from an England mistake - their umpteenth of the match - but they butchered the chance and the visitors escaped. 

Unperturbed, a far more confident French outfit merely went again and earned a fourth three-point chance, which Machenaud duly kicked to extend their buffer. 

Entering the last 10 minutes, Jones’ men looked out of the contest but, whether through tiredness or nerves, holes began to appear in the hosts’ defence and May gave Jones’ side hope. 

They continued to press, despite a Beauxis penalty, but it was not enough as France deservedly went away with the victory.

Read more on:    england  |  france  |  six nations  |  maxime machenaud  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gutsy Blues pip Lions at the death

2018-03-10 19:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ICC charge Rabada, faces series ban CSA distances itself from SBW masks in PE CSA officials face action over SBW masks Kuhn on Kent move: CSA said they're done with me Bulls let golden opportunity slip against Reds
Allister Coetzee named Canon Eagles coach WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 4 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup Kevin Lerena chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Sunday, 11 March 2018
Wales v Italy, Millennium Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 17 March 2018
Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico 14:30
England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium 16:45
Wales v France, Millennium Stadium 19:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2018 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Erasmus' Springbok coaching team
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 