NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Young Blitzbok the top try-scorer at Dubai Sevens

2018-12-03 09:35
Muller du Plessis
Muller du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens flyer Muller du Plessis finished the Dubai Sevens as leading try-scorer.

The 20-year-old scored SEVEN tries, including a hat-trick against Fiji. He finished one try ahead of World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Perry Baker of the USA, Marcos Maroni (Argentina), Alamanda Matuga (Samoa) and John Porch (Australia).
 
Du Plessis' efforts were made more special by the fact that South Africa only scored 19 tries in their six matches (the same as overall winners New Zealand) to place seventh overall amongst total team tries. Rosko Specman (3) and Werner Kok (3) were the other main contributors.
 
The Blitzboks (98) made the second most tackles in Dubai, after New Zealand (123), but only had a 64% tackle completion rate. They missed an uncanny 55 tackles, the third-most of all the teams in Dubai. Philip Snyman (17) made the most tackles followed by Werner Kok and Impi Visser (15 each).

The South Africans finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens after losing 24-19 to Fiji in extra time in the 5th place final.

ALSO READ: Blitzboks pooled alongside New Zealand for Cape Town Sevens

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cycling fraternity shocked by death of veteran commentator Muir wanted Bosch, not Du Preez, at No 10 for Sharks Matfield closing in on Bulls head coach job Lood’s late-season message to Boks Chris Gayle wins Australia masseuse defamation payout
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 