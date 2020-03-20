World Rugby has announced further action in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. 

Particularly hard-hit by the latest news are the South African Sevens side who have seen the four remaining tournaments in their 2019/20 season postponed.

The Singapore and Hong Kong events, which were originally scheduled to be played in April 2020, were recently postponed due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus outbreak and rescheduled to October 2020.

In the latest development, the London and Paris tournaments, which were originally scheduled to be played in May 2020, have been postponed - provisionally - until September 2020.

After the first six tournaments of the season, New Zealand lead the Blitzboks by 11 points in the standings.

The World Rugby release reads as follows: