We can fix this - Blitzboks skipper Soyizwapi

Cape Town - In terms of consistency, finishing seventh one week and
winning the next may not be ideal, but it’s something the Springbok Sevens team
managed to pull off, as recently as last month.
Such a turn-around is possible again, believes Siviwe
Soyizwapi, who will captain the Blitzboks at the Singapore Sevens this
weekend.
The Blitzboks ended in a disappointing seventh place at the Hong Kong Sevens last weekend and that performance can be
turned around, said Soyizwapi, as the team did it before in the North American
leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series last month.
Then, the Blitzboks slumped out of Las Vegas after finishing
seventh, but left Vancouver a week later with the Canada Sevens trophy in
tow. When asked if they can do it again, Soyizwapi replied with a determined
yes.
“We can fix it,” the winger said after he again stood proud
next to the 15 other captains for the traditional Captains Photo before every
tournament.
“The individual mistakes we made, only we can fix them. We
made the errors, it is our responsibility to make sure we don't repeat them
this weekend,” said Soyizwapi.
“The second week of any tournament cycle is always
reflective anyway. We are toning down on training, which leaves more time for
analysis and reflecting what happened the week before – where things went
wrong, where things worked.”
Soyizwapi said taking responsibility and fixing the
inaccuracies is a given this week. It does feel a little bit like post-Las
Vegas as well, he admitted.
“Like that weekend, we are not down and out,” said
Soyizwapi.
“We did many good things and there is still a positive
feeling about what we can do and achieve. There is also, most importantly, the
admission that we made mistakes, and the desire to fix them.”
The reviews were productive, he said: “It is all about
getting on the same page and having the same desire to make it happen. We have
stuck to the same routine from the North American leg, so we are confident that
we can again have a positive result.”
Pools for the Singapore Sevens:
Pool A: Fiji, South Africa, Scotland, Canada
Pool B: France, Argentina, Australia, Hong Kong
Pool C: USA, England, Kenya, Wales
Pool D: Samoa, New Zealand, Japan, Spain