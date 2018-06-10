Twitter reacts to Blitzboks retaining Sevens crown

Cape Town - The Blitzboks not only won the Paris Sevens on Sunday, beating England 24-14 in the final but incredibly, defended their World Rugby Sevens Series title against the odds.
South Africa can thank England for doing them a favour early on day two with their fellow finalists downing Fiji in the quarter-finals.
That meant the Blitzboks would gain enough points to overhaul Fiji if they won the final, which they duly did in emphatic style, despite a long injury list.
Naturally, Twitter went into overdrive after the victory.
Here are a few of the best tweets: