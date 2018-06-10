Twitter reacts to Blitzboks retaining Sevens crown

Cape Town - The Blitzboks not only won the Paris Sevens on Sunday, beating England 24-14 in the final but incredibly, defended their World Rugby Sevens Series title against the odds.

READ: Blitzboks beat England to remain Sevens champions

South Africa can thank England for doing them a favour early on day two with their fellow finalists downing Fiji in the quarter-finals.

That meant the Blitzboks would gain enough points to overhaul Fiji if they won the final, which they duly did in emphatic style, despite a long injury list.

Naturally, Twitter went into overdrive after the victory.

Here are a few of the best tweets:

That's it! Very much against pre-Paris odds, and certainly then at times during it, Blitzboks are world Sevens Series champions 2017/18. Crowns a heartwarming weekend for our rugby in general. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) June 10, 2018

What a lekker weekend!!! Well done to our @Blitzboks for another series win!!! — John Smit (@JohnSmit123) June 10, 2018

Yes Please,7’s World Series CHAMPIONS,man this weekend got even better now,Bravo Blitzies,Proudly South African,Take a bow Neil,Flippie and the Boys,We Salute You???????????? — Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) June 10, 2018

Blitzies you beauties! World Series Champions. What a season. #excellence @Blitzboks — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) June 10, 2018

Consistency. Last year the @WorldRugby7s series was won by winning FIVE tournaments. This time they won in Dubai and Paris, losing finalists in Sydney, Hamilton and London. They won bronze in Cape Town, Vancouver, Hong Kong and placed fourth in Las Vegas, Singapore. #weplayforyou pic.twitter.com/pJVHoUzEcy — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) June 10, 2018

What a performance by the blitzboks!???? Incredible to see the respect and humility on the 7s circuit though ???? — Aiden Markram (@AidzMarkram) June 10, 2018

Springboks beat England in a historic Test.



Blitzboks beat England in a Paris 7s Final.



Junior Boks, over to you against England in the U20 RWC Semis on Tuesday. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) June 10, 2018

Thats how close it was. What a finish @Blitzboks claim the @WorldRugby7s series. pic.twitter.com/KN8OlDArmB — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) June 10, 2018

No animals were hurt in the taking of this picture. But there were months of blood, sweat and tears. And belief. And teamwork. #WePlayForYou @ASICS_ZA @CastleLagerSA @FNBSA pic.twitter.com/Tb9pN6tQrV — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) June 10, 2018

What an incredible victory for a Blitzboks team missing multiple big-time players. Well done fellas! — Zelím Nel (@Zels77) June 10, 2018

This is how a @WorldRugby7s should end. The final game of the series. Well done @Blitzboks on the title in #Paris7s. Champion effort, champion team. They went and earned their title pic.twitter.com/VGxJ6A16Ld — Leighton Koopman ???? (@Leighton_K) June 10, 2018

I can’t believe it. I honestly didn’t think it was in this team to beat both NZ and England. Special. Beyond special.



WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!! — LM (@Runningflyhalf) June 10, 2018

It's full time in Paris...



Congratulations to the @Blitzboks who win the #Paris7s title and also take the 2017/18 @WorldRugby7s Series title ?? pic.twitter.com/vgPQZqWXB1 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 10, 2018