Sevens

Stormers agree to release Senatla for sevens

2018-05-23 10:32
Seabelo Senatla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks will have speedster Seabelo Senatla available for the final two World Rugby Sevens Series events of the 2017/18 season.

Senatla has missed a considerable amount of sevens action this season as he was part of the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign.

However, the winger has struggled to impose himself in the XV-man game and was not a regular starter for the Stormers.

The second-placed Blitzboks (141 points) currently trail series leaders Fiji by four points, and according to Netwerk24, have asked the Stormers for permission to utilise Senatla.

Injuries to Rosko Specman and Selvyn Davids have prompted Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell to ask permission from WP Rugby to pick Senatla.

“The Blitzboks are thankful to Robbie Fleck (Stormers coach) who agreed to release the player,” an SA Rugby spokesperson said.

The London Sevens takes place on the weekend of June 2-3, while the series concludes in Paris on June 8-10.

