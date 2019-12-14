Springbok Women's Sevens side outclassed by Russia

Cape Town - The Springbok Women's Sevens side went down to Russia in their second match at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.



The Russians ran in five tries to win 31-12, having led 19-5 at half-time.



Imbokodo, an invitation team at the event, lost 40-0 to New Zealand on Friday and will face Fiji in their final pool match later on Saturday (16:03).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Liske Lategan, Megh Phillips

Conversion: Nadine Roos

Russia

Tries: Alena Mikhaltsova, Elena Zdrokova (2), Baizat Khamidova, Daria Noritsina



Conversions: Kristina Seredina (3)

The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats):

1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)

2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)

3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)

4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)

5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)

6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)

7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)

8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)

9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)

10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)

11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)

12. Liske Lategan (on debut)

13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) – official reserve