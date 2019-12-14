Springbok Women's Sevens side outclassed by Russia

Cape Town - The Springbok Women's Sevens side went down to Russia in their second match at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.
MATCH CENTRE: Women's Series
The Russians ran in five tries to win 31-12, having led 19-5 at half-time.
Imbokodo, an invitation team at the event, lost 40-0 to New Zealand on Friday and will face Fiji in their final pool match later on Saturday (16:03).
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Liske Lategan, Megh Phillips
Conversion: Nadine Roos
Russia
Tries: Alena Mikhaltsova, Elena Zdrokova (2), Baizat Khamidova, Daria Noritsina
Conversions: Kristina Seredina (3)
The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats):
1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)
2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)
3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)
4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)
5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)
6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)
7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)
8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)
9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)
10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)
11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)
12. Liske Lategan (on debut)
13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) – official reserve