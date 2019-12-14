NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Springbok Women's Sevens side outclassed by Russia

2019-12-14 10:34
Zintle Mpupha
Zintle Mpupha (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Women's Sevens side went down to Russia in their second match at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

MATCH CENTRE: Women's Series

The Russians ran in five tries to win 31-12, having led 19-5 at half-time.

Imbokodo, an invitation team at the event, lost 40-0 to New Zealand on Friday and will face Fiji in their final pool match later on Saturday (16:03).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Liske Lategan, Megh Phillips

Conversion: Nadine Roos

Russia

Tries: Alena Mikhaltsova, Elena Zdrokova (2), Baizat Khamidova, Daria Noritsina

Conversions: Kristina Seredina (3)

The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats):

1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)

2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)

3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)

4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)

5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)

6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)

7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)

8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)

9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)

10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)

11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)

12. Liske Lategan (on debut)

13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) – official reserve

Read more on:    world rugby sevens series  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
New Lions recruit hits out at former employers, the Bulls PICTURE | Faf persuades 2 England stars to wear SA flag undies Blitzboks crush Japan in Cape Town Sevens opener Graham Henry criticises All Blacks coaching process Momentum issue ultimatum to remain as CSA sponsor
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 