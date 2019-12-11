Specman can be a 15-a-side Bok - Stonehouse

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens speedster Rosko Specman should set his sights on making the 15-a-side Springbok team.

That is the view of Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse, who coached Specman when he played on the wing for the Mpumalanga outfit between 2013 and 2015.

"His work ethic and positive attitude is something that caught my eye back then. People say he is maybe too small (at 1.76m), but look at Cheslin Kolbe (1.71m). People like saying that small players are supposedly not capable of tackling big players like the All Blacks," Stonehouse said in an interview with Netwerk24.

Stonehouse also used scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies (1.67m) as an example of a small player who has excelled for the Springboks.

"He is probably one of the smallest scrumhalves the Springboks have ever had. So, it's a perception that exists," Stonehouse added.

Specman was on fire for the Blitzboks in the season-opening Dubai Sevens last week, scoring four tries in the tournament as South Africa beat New Zealand 15-0 to win the title.

The 30-year-old was named Player of the Final against the All Blacks Sevens and also made the Dream Team named by organisers.

He will again feature for the Blitzboks at this weekend's Cape Town Sevens before returning to the Bulls as they prepare for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign.

Specman also featured in Super Rugby for the Bulls during the 2019 season.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert