NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

SA Rugby confirms Steinhoff no longer Blitzboks sponsors

2018-01-15 11:38
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SA Rugby confirmed on Monday that it had received notification from Steinhoff International that the company was withdrawing from all sponsorship activities.

READ: Varsity Cup cuts ties with sponsors Steinhoff

It means the Springbok men’s and women’s, and SA Rugby Sevens Academy teams will no longer carry the company’s logo.

“We have been kept informed by Steinhoff of their thinking and they have confirmed their intention to withdraw from their sponsorship of Sevens rugby with immediate effect,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It has been completed amicably and by agreement. We’d like to thank Steinhoff for their commitment and support over the past two seasons.”

Roux said that the process had already begun to identify an alternative partner.

“We believe all our national teams have characteristics, values and a unique South African DNA that makes them highly attractive to commercial partners,” said Roux.

“The Springbok Sevens team has added to that with consistently high standards of performance as the current holders of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title and we believe they will be an attractive proposition for potential partners.”

During 2018 , the Springbok Sevens team will defend their Commonwealth Games title on Australia’s Gold Coast between April 13-15 and then challenge for the Sevens Rugby World Cup title in San Francisco between July 20-22.

The Springbok women’s Sevens team will also contest both events.

The Blitzboks are next in action in the HSBC World Sevens Series in Sydney, Australia, on January 26-28.

Read more on:    steinhoff  |  blitzboks  |  sa rugby  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lack of cash forces Pumas to show ex-Bok the door

2018-01-15 13:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Campese says goodbye to South Africa Duane set to quit Toulon for Stormers, Boks Ngidi: This is not a Centurion pitch It's De Villiers v Kohli at Centurion Ngidi's metamorphosis from frail to fit and firing
SA Rugby confirms Steinhoff no longer Blitzboks sponsors WATCH: Referee kicks player, then sends him off! Els joins field at Dubai Desert Classic Kevin Anderson crashes out of Australian Open Bastareaud sorry after 'homophobic' slur

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 