Relief, joy and smiles in Blitzboks' bag of emotions

Cape Town - There were tears of joy and broad smiles, as well as a sense
of relief in the Springbok Sevens camp following their tournament win in Canada
this weekend, which came just at the right time for the Blitzboks to gain
momentum for the rest of the World Rugby Sevens Series.
Siviwe Soyizwapi, who had the honour of captaining the
Blitzboks in their final two matches of the Canada Sevens in BC Place on
Sunday after Philip Snyman was ruled out due to injury, said they felt a lot of
mixed emotions in Vancouver.
"We needed this victory," said Soyizwapi.
"We are rebuilding the squad and it was such a relief for us
to get back to winning ways. This win was building and building, and it was
just reward for the hard work.
"This win was very emotional for us as we worked so hard the
last couple of weeks. We have smiles on the faces now as the massive efforts
got reward. It was a perfect weekend where so many things came together for us,
guys trusting and backing each other, all buying to the game plan and the squad
working as brothers.”
Soyizwapi was "super happy" with the victory, but also the
way the team delivered on Sunday: "We trained hard to play a certain way and it
came off, the guys played like we know we can. This is a great result for us
going forward.
Another Blitzbok stalwart, Werner Kok, said the win was not
only important for the team.
"This is for everyone involved with the team as well,
including our supporters - we almost took winning for granted and this is such
a nice feeling to win again," said Kok, who also praised the role of the SA
Rugby Sevens Academy, with the likes of Impi Visser, JC Pretorius, Sako Makata
and Kurt-Lee Arendse all graduating into Blitzboks this year.
"The guys in the Academy work just as hard as us. They keep
competition as healthy as it could be and this win belongs to them too.
"It is important for the next group of players to take the
flag and run with it. Nothing lasts forever and we must use every opportunity
to play for this team and our country. You must be prepared to make sacrifices
for this team and the guys showed that this weekend."
Kok endorsed the younger players: "They did well and grabbed
the opportunity. Look at Stedman Gans, he was given the starting role and he
was phenomenal."
The team will arrive back in Cape Town Wednesday.