Powell pleased with Blitzboks' performance

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is getting his men ready for a new season. PHOTO: gallo images

Cape Town - Blitzbok coach Neil Powell was happy with how his team went about their business on the opening day of the Vancouver Sevens in Canada.

South Africa won all of their Pool A encounters, downing Chile, Wales and an series leaders, the United States.

“We played well today and it was probably our best performance on the opening day of a tournament since the series started – I think it was the first time where we won all three our pool matches,” said Powell.

“The guys really looked out well for one another, especially on defence. We stuck to our processes and it worked, but where we did not do so, the squad had each other's back and that was pretty pleasing.”

It was a good start, but Powell knows his team can still improve: “We are developing and improving as a side and we did that yet again today. We want to judge ourselves on our own effort and development, so it was a good one in that regard, but we will always strive to do better.”

South Africa face Argentina in a quarter-final encounter later on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 20:08 (SA time).