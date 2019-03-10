NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Powell pleased with Blitzboks' performance

2019-03-10 11:28
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is getting his men ready for a new season. PHOTO: gallo images
Related Links

Cape Town - Blitzbok coach Neil Powell was happy with how his team went about their business on the opening day of the Vancouver Sevens in Canada. 

South Africa won all of their Pool A encounters, downing Chile, Wales and an series leaders, the United States.

“We played well today and it was probably our best performance on the opening day of a tournament since the series started – I think it was the first time where we won all three our pool matches,” said Powell.

“The guys really looked out well for one another, especially on defence. We stuck to our processes and it worked, but where we did not do so, the squad had each other's back and that was pretty pleasing.”

It was a good start, but Powell knows his team can still improve: “We are developing and improving as a side and we did that yet again today. We want to judge ourselves on our own effort and development, so it was a good one in that regard, but we will always strive to do better.”

South Africa face Argentina in a quarter-final encounter later on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 20:08 (SA time). 

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  neil powell  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ernie Els on the Masters: 'I won't miss the place' Bulls’ SA ‘hat-trick’ sends clear signal WATCH: Cape Town Cycle Tour underway in windy conditions Bulls machine rumbles on after Sharks thumping Swiss Miss Hingis now a mum
Ethienne Reynecke chats to Sport24 Pretorius won't lie down in Proteas all-rounder race Liverpool title win will not heal Gerrard's 'wound' Ruan Ackermann pens new deal with Gloucester Eastern Cape consortium acquires ownership of Southern Kings

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 