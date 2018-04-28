NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Powell: Blitzboks injuries create opportunity for others

2018-04-28 22:07
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks were dealt a cruel blow at the Singapore Sevens, losing captain Kyle Brown and speedster Rosko Specman to injury. 

Coach Neil Powell, however, is taking the setback in his stride and says although it is a blow to the team, it does create opportunities for other players. 

“We knew coming into the tournament that we were in a very physical pool, but losing Rosko and Kyle is a real setback, especially due to the experience they provided. There is a nice opportunity now for the players stepping into their roles. We will be watching on with interest on how they do on Sunday.”

Powell's side won all their pool games on Saturday, beating Samoa, Canada and Argentina in three physical encounters.

Powell was please with the performance of his team.

“I am happy with our performances overall. We defended well and the guys trusted the system. We are still not as sharp on attack; we need to keep the ball a bit more."

The Blitzboks now face Kenya in a quarter-final clash.

Kick-off is at 06:52 on Sunday morning (SA time). 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dead-eye Sopoaga downs Bulls with last-minute penalty

2018-04-28 19:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions go down to Reds in Brisbane AB feels sorry for banned Aussie trio Jaguares record historic victory Error-prone Stormers claim much-needed win Blitzboks off to winning start in Singapore
Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report IAAF passes new regulations: Semenya forced to lower testosterone levels David Wessels chats to Sport24 Bulls: Gunning for mini-NZ sweep Carter shares cheeky letter from young French fan

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 