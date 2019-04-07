Poor discipline costs Blitzboks against Argentina

Cape Town - The Blitzboks' Hong Kong Sevens tournament is over after they were beaten by Argentina 19-17 in a match in which their poor discipline cost them dearly.



Tries from Siviwe Soyizwapi and Branco du Preez, one of which was converted by Du Preez, initially gave South Africa an early 12-0 lead.

Argentina hit back after the first half hooter when Soyizwapi was yellow carded for a high tackle and Lautaro Bazan Velez crossed the whitewash for an unconverted try which saw the teams go into half-time at 12-7.



Argentina then tied the game at 12-all just after break thanks to a converted try from Santiago Alvarez Fourcad.

The Blitzboks hit back immediately with Kurt-Lee Arendse touching down after a long-range effort and a 17-12 lead.

A series of penalties conceded by South Africa allowed Argentina on the attack and they took advantage with Matias Osadczuk crashed over for a converted score and a 19-17 lead.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were beaten in the quarter-finals of the tournament, going down 21-12 to the World Rugby Sevens Series leaders, the United States.

The series stays in the Far East with the Singapore tournament taking place on April 28-29.

