No Blitzboks make RWC Sevens Dream Team

Cape Town - No South Africans cracked the nod for the Rugby World Cup Sevens Dream Team named after this past weekend's event in San Francisco.

The Blitzboks finished third after beating Fiji 24-19 in the bronze medal match, having earlier suffered a disappointing 29-7 defeat to England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand defended their title when they thumped England 33-12 in the final.

The Dream Team consisted of three Englishmen - Phil Burgess, Harry Glover and Tom Mitchell, two Kiwis (Dylan Collier and Joe Ravouvou), a Frenchman (Tavite Veredamu) and Japan's Josefa Lilidamu.

