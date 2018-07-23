No Blitzboks make RWC Sevens Dream Team

Cape Town - No South Africans cracked the nod for the Rugby World Cup Sevens Dream Team named after this past weekend's event in San Francisco.
The Blitzboks finished third after beating Fiji 24-19 in the bronze medal match, having earlier suffered a disappointing 29-7 defeat to England in the semi-finals.
New Zealand defended their title when they thumped England 33-12 in the final.
The Dream Team consisted of three Englishmen - Phil Burgess, Harry Glover and Tom Mitchell, two Kiwis (Dylan Collier and Joe Ravouvou), a Frenchman (Tavite Veredamu) and Japan's Josefa Lilidamu. Blitzboks coach Neil Powell congratulated New Zealand on winning the event.
"They clearly know how to pitch for once-off tournaments, as they also won the Commonwealth Games gold, so well done to them. It was a great effort from them."