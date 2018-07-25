NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Naked All Blacks Sevens photo 'all for laughs'

2018-07-25 11:21
Kurt Baker (Getty Images)
Kurt Baker (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - All Blacks Rugby World Cup Sevens star Kurt Baker has explained his naked post-final photo which has subsequently gone viral.

The New Zealand men's team touched down on home soil feeling a sense of mission accomplished after capping off an impressive campaign in perfect style to defend their title in San Francisco on Sunday.

Speaking on his arrival back in Auckland, Baker told Newshub that the prank was designed to amuse team-mates, as they wound down from a stressful week.

"It was just for a bit of a laugh," Baker said. 

"I have always sort of done something like that if we win something, so thought I better keep up the tradition, given it was a World Cup.

Baker said the team were celebrating with a "few beers" in the changing room when he continued his tradition of posing for a celebratory nude photo.

Baker stripped off and jumped on the shoulders of team-mate Trael Joass.

"Got to celebrate that. He (Joass) was a sitting duck and just the man for the job," Baker laughed.

Joass said Baker had mentioned the photo opportunity during the week and he had laughed it off, but before he knew it, a naked Baker had hopped on his shoulders.

"He hit me up earlier and told me about this master plan to sit on someone's shoulders if we win the cup," Joass admitted.

"I said 'sweet' - and then he said 'naked'. I told him I would get back to him.

"All of a sudden, he said, 'Right get down, I need to get on your shoulders'.

"It happened pretty quick."

This just happened ??

A post shared by Kurt Baker (@krutbaker) on

Read more on:    sevens  |  kurt baker  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions

2018-07-25 09:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wakefield hits back at Krige in open letter Kevin Anderson is no patriot Naked All Blacks Sevens photo 'all for laughs' Drop Quinny? Hold your horses! Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions
Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions Good news at last for Lions as Bok pair extend stay Kiwi ref for Lions v Waratahs semi-final Faf: 'Frustrated' Steyn will come back with a bang Disgraced Australian Smith to join Caribbean T20 league

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 