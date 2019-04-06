NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Milestone for Kok as Blitzboks outclass Samoa

2019-04-06 09:44
Werner Kok (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Werner Kok scored his 100th World Rugby Sevens Series try as the Blitzboks outclassed Samoa in their final Pool A clash at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 21-7, after leading 7-0 at the break.

Apart from Kok, Impi Visser and Justin Geduld also crossed the whitewash for South Africa.

In their first game on Saturday, the Blitzboks beat Scotland 26-10, while they beat Japan 22-7 on Friday.

In Sunday's Cup quarter-finals, the Blitzboks will face USA, sneaked through despite losing to both Wales and England.

Kick-off is at 04:58 (SA time) on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Impi Visser, Justin Geduld, Werner Kok

Conversion: Branco du Preez (2), Selvyn Davids

Samoa

Try: Tomasi Alosio

Conversion: Murphy Paulo

 

