Sevens

Kok lone Blitzbok in Hamilton Sevens Dream Team

2018-02-04 18:46

Cape Town - Werner Kok was the only member of the Blitzboks team to make the Dream Team following the conclusion of the inaugural Hamilton Sevens on Sunday.

READ: Powell proud of Blitzbok effort

The Blitzboks finished second in Hamilton, after losing the final of the tournament 24-17 to Fiji in what turned out to be an epic encounter in which the island nation fought back from 17-5 down at half-time to claim victory. 

Fiji have three representatives in the Dream Team in the form of Jerry Tuwai, Kalione Nasoko and Eroni Sau, while New Zealand duo Scott Curry and Vilimoni Koroi also made the team.

Australia's Lachie Anderson completed the line-up.

Strangely enough, despite earning the honour of been named Impact Player of the tournament, Seabelo Senatla could not crack the Dream Team.

The next leg of the Sevens World Series takes place in Las Vegas from March 2-4. 

Powell proud of Blitzboks effort

2018-02-04 16:31

