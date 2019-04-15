Kok, Geduld crack nod for Singapore Dream Team

Cape Town - Two Blitzboks have cracked the nod for the Dream Team following the past weekend's Singapore Sevens.
This follows South Africa's 20-19 victory over Fiji in the final where the Blitzboks came from 19-0 down to stun the islanders.
Werner Kok and Justin Geduld were rewarded with Dream Team honours after the event.
The rest of the team consists of the Fijian quartet of Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu and Scotland's Max McFarland. The Blitzboks remain fourth on the overall standings after eight rounds, 24 points behind leaders USA.