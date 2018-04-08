NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

It's bronze for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong

2018-04-08 12:57
Stedman Gans (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have claimed third place at the Hong Kong Sevens, beating old rivals New Zealand 29-7 in the Bronze final at the famed event.

After their agonizing 26-24 loss to Fiji in a riveting semi-final encounter, the Blitzboks, with a number of new faces showed that the depth of sevens rugby in South Africa is indeed impressive.

South Africa proved too strong from the outset, with Stedman Gans scoring a double for a 12-0 lead after five minutes.

Captain Dewald Human added a further unconverted try to take the score to 17-0 but New Zealand hit back on the stroke of half-time thanks to James Ng Shiu to see the teams into the break at 17-7.

Zain Davids scored the first try of the second half for a 22-7 South African lead straight after the break and 18 year old Muller du Plessis added to the New Zealanders woes with a converted try of his own as South Africa cantered to a 29-7 victory. 

Fiji claimed the title for the 4th year in a row when they beat Kenya 24-12 in the final. 

Davids' hat-trick not enough to stop Fiji juggernaut in HK

2018-04-08 10:07

