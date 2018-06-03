Injury ravaged Blitzboks pipped by Fiji at London Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have lost 21-17 to Fiji in the final of the London Sevens in a pulsating encounter at Twickenham.

Fiji were under pressure immediately from the kick-off when Sevuloni Mocenacagi was sent to the bin for taking Werner Kok out in the air after just five seconds.

South Africa made the one man advantage count with Stedman Gans stepping his way past a few defenders to force his way over the line for a converted try.

Fiji hit back in the 6th minute, taking advantage of a turnover to send Josua Tuisova away for a converted score to tie the match up at 7-7.

Despite both sides looking for another crucial score before the break, their defences held out as the teams went into half-time all square at 7-7.

Fiji were first score after the break with an attack that started from deep and featured some incredible offloads that saw Paula Dranisinukula over the line under the posts for a converted score.

The Blitzboks hit back immediately with Ruhan Nel collecting a floated pass and scoring in the left-hand corner.

Justin Geduld missed the conversion as Fiji led 14-12.

And the pace just didn't relent with Fiji extending their lead almost from the kick-off thanks to Jasa Veremalua's converted try for a 21-12 lead.

But the Blitzboks were right back in the match with a minute to go as Zain Davids crashed over for an unconverted score to cut Fiji's lead to 21-17.

But there simply was not enough time as Fiji held on to be crowned the London Sevens champions and extend their lead in the overall table with just the Paris leg of the series left.