NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

It about using the opportunity says Blitzbok Stedman Gans

2018-06-05 22:09
Stedman Gans (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team provides the perfect environment for developing players and people, and Stedman Gans feels that being surrounded by some of the leading players in the world, assisted with his growth as a Blitzbok in the last year.

The 21-year-old Gans made his debut in the highly successful 2016/17 season and this year continued to grow in the team packed with celebrated and experienced players.

Last Sunday, when Gans had to make the step up after injuries to the experienced Cecil Afrika and Branco du Preez, the former Waterkloof High School headboy delivered telling performances against New Zealand, England and Fiji at Twickenham in London.

Now in France, where the Blitzboks are preparing for the Paris Sevens, the last in the 10-tournament World Rugby Sevens Series, Gans is keen to end the season on a high with the team.

“You need to use the opportunities that come your way,” Gans said.

“I needed to learn to have some patience and more importantly, to be ready when called upon. That is how you grow as a player and a person.

“Every time I get an opportunity, I feel that my confidence is there. It feels like I have more time on the ball and more time to make decisions, which is great. I have grown as a player and continue to do so. This weekend I want to become an even better player and Blitzbok.”

The injuries to Afrika and Du Preez not only thrusted the playmaking responsibilities on Gans last weekend, it also opened the door for the even younger Mfundo Ndhlovu to show his worth. The winger joined the squad as 13th player on Tuesday and he said he is excited about a potential appearance in Paris.

“I played in Hong Kong for the first time and it was an amazing experience,” he said

“It is unfortunate that I had to come here due to injuries to Cecil and Branco, but that is the way it goes. I also realise that I will only get an opportunity if there is another injury, but that is fine. Until then, I will soak up the presence of being in the same team with players such as Seabelo Senatla. And when the chance comes, I will play my heart out.”

The Blitzboks play Canada, Russia and Scotland in Pool B on Saturday.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  paris sevens  |  stedman gans  |  rugby  |  sevens
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lancaster warns countrymen: Bok series will be tough

2018-06-05 20:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie: Only 2 of the Bok newbies stood out Vermeulen: Different Bok vibe this time around Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Steyn, Bismarck out of first England Test Minus Bissie, Bok tight 5 looks suspect
Anderson’s implosion barely believable Proteas star Miller returns to Dolphins Rassie: Rob du Preez 'feels guilty' after Wales loss Steenkamp breaks 21-year-old SA 100m hurdles record Burmester qualifies for US Open

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tunisia keeper fakes injury to help players break Ramadan fast
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 