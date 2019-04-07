Frustration for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team came up short at the Hong Kong Sevens after losing both their matches on
Sunday, which saw them miss out again on the big prize at the iconic
event.
The team, however, remained in the top
four on the World Rugby Sevens Series rankings.
The Blitzboks went down 21-12 against the USA in
the Cup quarter-final at the Hong Kong Stadium before being edged 19-17
by Argentina in the Semi-final of the 5th place play-off.
“It was a frustrating day,” said Springbok Sevens
coach, Neil Powell. “We did not make the step-up required after doing
well on day one and two.
“The first half against USA, in particular, was
one of missed opportunities. We did not use our chances, while we gave
them two and they scored from both.”
Powell said his young squad will learn from this.
“It is frustrating to control the match, but not
lead on the scoreboard,” said the coach. “This is something this group
needs to learn. Against Argentina the same thing happened. The yellow
card we received for a high tackle was crucial
and we conceded a vital try. “
The Blitzboks held the lead in both matches.
Against the USA, Impi Visser scored early for South Africa, before two
blistering runs by USA winger, Carlin Isles, which first drew them level
and then pushed them 14-7 ahead at the break.
Visser scored soon after the restart to cut down their lead to two before Ben Pinkelman scored to edge the USA ahead again.
The final five minutes was a desperate affair, but neither side could score.
Against Argentina, tries by Soyizwapi and Branco
du Preez had the Blitzboks up 12-0. A try just before the break for
Argentina closed the gap and they drew level with a converted try after
the restart.
Kurt-Lee Arendse then ran the length of the field for his first try in Blitzboks colours to nudge his team ahead 17-12.
Argentina got the crucial score and converted the
try with less than a minute left on the clock. The Blitzboks attacked
again, but a forward pass was ruled, ending South Africa’s effort.
The focus now moves to Singapore.
“The Singapore tournament provided many upsets in
the past because teams generally use a lot of energy in Hong Kong and
they can’t repeat that effort a week later,” Powell said. “The good
thing for us is that we have another chance to
correct the wrongs of Hong Kong, and we are looking forward to doing so
next week.”
Despite their overall 7th place finish, the team
benefitted from an equally poor performance by England, who also lost
their corresponding matches.
These results allowed South Africa to remain nine
points clear of England on the World Rugby Sevens Series rankings
in fourth spot overall.
The top four teams at the end of the Series will
receive automatic entry into the Rugby Sevens event at the 2020 Olympic
Games in Japan.
Fiji won the tournament for a fifth consecutive time, beating France in the final.
The log standings after seven tournaments in the World Series are:
1. USA 130
2. Fiji 123
3. New Zealand 118
4. South Africa 99
5. England 90
6. Samoa 74