Fiji claim epic win over Blitzboks at Singapore Sevens

Cape Town - Fiji have come from behind to beat the Blitzboks in an epic semi-final encounter at the Singapore Sevens, running out 12-10 winners.

The Blitzboks were off to the best possible start, with Werner Kok crashing over in the 2nd minute after Fiji had given away a penalty for offside.

Cecil Afrika, however, couldn't add the conversion as South Africa led 5-0.

What followed was a breathless passage of play with Fiji breaking away and looking certain to score until Zayn Davids tracked back to make a try-saving tackle.

The Blitzboks then broke out from the resultant turnover with Selvyn Davids prominent only for Fiji to end the move with more incredible defence.

South Africa were not to be denied in the 5th minute, working the ball wide for Siviwe Soyizwapi to cross the whitewash for another unconverted try and a 10-0 lead.

A handling error in the Fiji 22m area saw the islanders break out, with Cecil Africa yellow carded for pulling back one of their players.

The extra man helped Fiji score after the hooter signalling the end of the half with speedster Alosio Naduva cruising over in the right hand corner to take the teams to half-time as South Africa led 10-5.

The second half saw even more incredible defence by the Blitzboks with Zain Davids pulling off another try saving tackle and then Werner Kok and two other players holding up Fiji over the tryline.

They were not to be denied on the third occasion as Eroni Sau backed himself out wide to score a converted try and give Fiji the lead 12-10 with a minute left in the match.

With 30 seconds to go, Fiji were down to 6 men after a deliberate knock down with the Blitzboks on attack.

A knock-on, however, handed the ball back to Fiji and they wound the clock down for an epic victory.

Fiji will face either Australia or England in the final.