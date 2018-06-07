Expression session for Blitzboks in Paris

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens captain Philip Snyman has only one wish for the Blitzboks at Paris Sevens at the Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday and Sunday – to enjoy the 10th and final tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

“The season flew by, and it feels like yesterday when we took the field in Dubai for the first tournament,” Snyman said as the team fine-tuned their preparations for a final shot at the tournament and series title.

The Blitzboks are the defending series champions and won in Paris last year. This year, going into the final tournament of the season, they trail Fiji by seven points on the overall log.

“I just want the guys to go out and express themselves and play with a smile,” said Snyman, who admitted the Blitzboks will not be looking at the final log position.

“I have seen in the past, when we do that, we are playing well. And when we play well, we are a difficult team to beat.

“How Fiji do in this tournament is out of our hands, but we can determine our own performances. We have played in a number of finals this season, but only won in Dubai, so we owe it to ourselves to finish strong here in Paris and try and win another tournament.”

The Blitzboks finished in the top four of all nine tournaments played so far and will face Russia, Scotland and Canada in Pool B of the tournament.