England do Blitzboks HUGE favour by beating Fiji

Cape Town - The Blitzboks are still in with a chance of defending their World Sevens Series title after Fiji were sensationally knocked out in the quarter-final stage by England.

In a pulsating encounter, England scored well after the final whistle to condemn Fiji to defeat, opening the door for South Africa.

England won 19-17 after trailing 12-7 at half-time.

England scored tries through Harry Glover, Dan Norton and Tom Mitchell with Mitchell and Dan Bibby adding conversions.

Fiji crossed the whitewash through Eroni Sau, Vatemo Ravouvou, Jerry Tuwai with Ravouvou adding a conversion.

The best place Fiji can now secure in the tournament is 5th meaning the Blitzboks will need to still win the tournament to defend their World Sevens Series title.

South Africa beat Spain in their quarter-final clash, 15-10 after extra-time drama to keep their dream alive.