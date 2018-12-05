Dubai effort 'not what Blitzboks stand for'

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi says their efforts at the Dubai Sevens was "not what we stand for as a team".



The Blitzboks started their 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign on a low note when they finished sixth after an extra-time defeat to Fiji in the playoff for 5th place.

They were eliminated from the Cup competition with a quarter-final defeat to Fiji, while there was also a defeat to Argentina in the pool stages.

“I think the coaches sat down and analysed the matches, but we as a team will also hold a meeting to discuss where we can improve,” Soyizwapi said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

“We’ll definitely focus on the positive aspects because we did some things well,” he added.

Soyizwapi added that playing in front of a home crowd in Cape Town this weekend will be a major boost.



“We are proud of the work we put in at training and how we perform at the tournament. Our performance in Dubai obviously was not what we stand for as a team. We will be looking at the positives though, as we are at home, playing in front of fans, family and friends," he added via a statement released by SA Rugby.



“The tournament itself is also brilliant, with a great atmosphere, and we are keen to deliver a good performance."

The hosts will open their campaign against Samoa at 12:27 on Saturday, before tackling Zimbabwe at 15:48.



They will face the All Blacks at 19:56 in the final game on the opening day.



The Kiwis won the title in Dubai last weekend and are also the defending champions in Cape Town.

Cape Town Sevens fixtures