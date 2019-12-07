NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Dominant Blitzboks outclass NZ to win Dubai Sevens

2019-12-07 17:26
Selvyn Davids (Getty)
Selvyn Davids (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have won the opening leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series, outclassing New Zealand in Sunday's Dubai Cup final. 

South Africa emerged 15-0 winners, but they outplayed their rivals in every department throughout the contest.

The Blitzboks had beaten Argentina (12-5) and Samoa (38-7) in their quarter-final and semi-final encounters, respectively. 

Coach Neil Powell's men were far better than their opposition in the first half, but a 5-0 lead was all they had to show for that dominance when skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi went over in the left corner towards the end of the half. 

Before that, the Blitzboks had come agonisingly close through Chris Dry and Zain Davids but somehow the Kiwis managed to keep them out. 

After dominating possession and territory in the opening stages of the second half, Dry did get his reward following another sustained period of Blitzboks attack. 

New Zealand finally found some rhythm towards the end of the match, but by then it was too late and when Seabelo Senatla pounced on a loose ball to run the length of the field to score South Africa's third, it was game over.

Scorers:

SA 15 (5)

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Chris Dry, Seabelo Senatla

NZ 0 (0)

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
KP solves CSA's boardroom woes with all-star new line-up Unbeaten Blitzboks down England, face Argentina in quarters Brits excited to get down to 9-to-5 business Blitzboks v All Blacks for bragging rights in Dubai Mourinho sleeps at training ground to conquer anger
Tennis legend photographed on Table Mountain Super Rugby has become a TV tournament - English pundit Premiership final won't move for British & Irish Lions SA tour TV umpire to call no-balls in cricket first Botham hails 'amazing big brother' Willis

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 