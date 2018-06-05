Craig Joubert retires from refereeing

Cape Town - South African referee Craig Joubert has finally hung up his whistle.

Joubert refereed his 200th and final World Rugby Sevens Series match at this past weekend’s London Sevens.

He had retired from refereeing the XV-man code at the end of the 2016 season.

In the XV-man game, Joubert refereed the 2011 Rugby World Cup final as well as more than 100 Super Rugby matches and 80 Currie Cup clashes, including five finals between the two competitions.

World Rugby paid tribute to Joubert on their official Twitter page on Monday:

He's refereed Test matches, Super Rugby, the Rugby World Cup 2011 final and yesterday finished his 200th match on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.



After a great career, Craig Joubert has hung up his boots.



Go well Craig! pic.twitter.com/IE7KIFHVs1 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 4, 2018

The 40-year-old, who refereed 69 Tests, will now work for World Rugby where he will mentor and coach the referees on the sevens circuit.

READ: Why Craig Joubert ran off the field at 2015 RWC