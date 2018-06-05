NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Craig Joubert retires from refereeing

2018-06-05 08:14
Related Links

Cape Town - South African referee Craig Joubert has finally hung up his whistle.

Joubert refereed his 200th and final World Rugby Sevens Series match at this past weekend’s London Sevens.

He had retired from refereeing the XV-man code at the end of the 2016 season.

In the XV-man game, Joubert refereed the 2011 Rugby World Cup final as well as more than 100 Super Rugby matches and 80 Currie Cup clashes, including five finals between the two competitions.

World Rugby paid tribute to Joubert on their official Twitter page on Monday:

The 40-year-old, who refereed 69 Tests, will now work for World Rugby where he will mentor and coach the referees on the sevens circuit.

READ: Why Craig Joubert ran off the field at 2015 RWC

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Steyn, Bismarck out of first England Test

2018-06-04 22:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Springboks v Wales Serena hands Sharapova victory with shock withdrawal Judge Boks after England series! Springbok brand needs a lift … fast! Just ONE ‘US Bok’ to start in Jo’burg?
Judge Boks after England series! Why we should be aiming for equal pay in cricket Div preparing Zimbabwe for World Cup charge Rhule to ditch Stormers for France - report 'Arrogant' Luther Singh comes under fire in Bafana loss

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Springbok 2018 jersey revealed
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 