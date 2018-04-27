Coach Powell's simple message to Blitzboks

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell has a simple blue print for this weekend’s Singapore Sevens – he wants his team to play like the Blitzboks.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday and concludes on Sunday in Singapore’s National Stadium.

“I would like the guys to go out and do what we do best and what made us successful over the last couple of years,” said Powell at the conclusion of their preparations for the for the eighth tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

“We need to finish off the opportunities we create and as important, keep a clean slate on defence and not concede tries.”

South Africa holds the series lead, having finished in the top four in all seven previous tournaments. His plan may sound simple, but Powell believes it can be done, despite the tough opposition in Pool C.

“We have a tough pool – Samoa is first up and that is where our focus will be. They are dangerous if they find their rhythm, so we need to stop that with good defence,” said Powell.

“The Canadians are up next. They are the defending champions and could be dangerous – they have been on the road for five weeks and should have good momentum. Argentina, our final pool opponents, beat us last time we played them (in the semi-finals in Las Vegas) and they will be confident.”

Powell enjoyed the week and the fruits of his team selections. He named a number of younger players who will play in Singapore for the first time: “They brought good energy, now they must repeat the performance from Hong Kong, which is a nice challenge.

“I am happy with our week. If they guys go out and play like we know they can, the results will look after themselves,” said Powell.

Singapore Pools:

A: Fiji, Spain, Russia, Japan

B: Kenya, USA, France, England

C: South Africa, Argentina, Canada, Samoa

D: New Zealand, Scotland, Australia, Wales

SA schedule, Saturday April 28 (SA times):

06:06: Samoa

09:34: Canada

13:00: Argentina