NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Coach Powell's simple message to Blitzboks

2018-04-27 12:37
Neil Powell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell has a simple blue print for this weekend’s Singapore Sevens – he wants his team to play like the Blitzboks

The tournament kicks off on Saturday and concludes on Sunday in Singapore’s National Stadium. 

“I would like the guys to go out and do what we do best and what made us successful over the last couple of years,” said Powell at the conclusion of their preparations for the for the eighth tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series. 

“We need to finish off the opportunities we create and as important, keep a clean slate on defence and not concede tries.” 

South Africa holds the series lead, having finished in the top four in all seven previous tournaments. His plan may sound simple, but Powell believes it can be done, despite the tough opposition in Pool C. 

“We have a tough pool – Samoa is first up and that is where our focus will be. They are dangerous if they find their rhythm, so we need to stop that with good defence,” said Powell. 

“The Canadians are up next. They are the defending champions and could be dangerous – they have been on the road for five weeks and should have good momentum. Argentina, our final pool opponents, beat us last time we played them (in the semi-finals in Las Vegas) and they will be confident.”

Powell enjoyed the week and the fruits of his team selections. He named a number of younger players who will play in Singapore for the first time: “They brought good energy, now they must repeat the performance from Hong Kong, which is a nice challenge. 

“I am happy with our week. If they guys go out and play like we know they can, the results will look after themselves,” said Powell. 

Singapore Pools:

A: Fiji, Spain, Russia, Japan

B: Kenya, USA, France, England

C: South Africa, Argentina, Canada, Samoa

D: New Zealand, Scotland, Australia, Wales 

SA schedule, Saturday April 28 (SA times):

06:06: Samoa

09:34: Canada

13:00: Argentina

NEXT ON SPORT24X

England confirm Shields for Bok tour

17 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
New testosterone rules would see Semenya finish LAST Habana: I was fit to play, coach didn't pick me Erasmus reveals possible overseas Boks Who will wear the Bok No 9 jersey in June? Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report
Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report IAAF passes new regulations: Semenya forced to lower testosterone levels David Wessels chats to Sport24 Bulls: Gunning for mini-NZ sweep Carter shares cheeky letter from young French fan

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 