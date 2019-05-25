NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Classy Blitzboks cruise past Canada

2019-05-25 15:46
Werner Kok (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks made it two from two at the London Sevens after beating Canada in their second pool fixture on Saturday.

South Africa opened the scoring thanks to a try from Werner Kok in the opening minute. Branco du Preez added the conversion for an early 7-0 lead.

Canada hit back soon after with Matt Mullins crossing for a converted try but Blitzbok captain, Siviwe Soyizwapi, soon has his side back in control with a converted score and a 14-7 lead.

Canada drew level on the stroke of half-time with Luke McCloskey the scorer and Nathan Hirayama adding the conversion to see the teams into half-time at 14-all. 

The Blitzboks showed their class in the second half however with Kok getting his second and Kurt-Lee Arendse, JC Pretorius, Impi Visser and Selvyn Davids crossing the whitewash.

Davids added three conversions as South Africa ran out 45-14 winners.

Earlier, the Blitzboks won their opening match at the tournament by easily defeating Japan 49-0.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  london sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

