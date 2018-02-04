NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blizboks cruise in Hamilton Sevens final

2018-02-04 06:39
Seabelo Senatla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks are into the final of the Hamilton Sevens after beating Australia 24-5 in their semi-final encounter.

South Africa went into an early lead thanks to a unconverted try by Cecil Afrika as early as the 1st minute.

A second followed with speedster Seabelo Senatla scoring in the 5th minute for a 10-0 lead. 

A yellow card for Senatla just before half-time saw Australia back into the match as Timothy Mitchell Anstee crashed over after the hooter had sounded to cut the score to 10-5 at half-time. 

With Senatla off the field for the first minute of the second half, the Blitzboks pulled off some incredible defence to stop a certain try and force a knock-on by Australian veteran, James Stannard

Afrika scored his 165th try in Sevens rugby after a partial charge down by Kyle Brown followed by an incredible off-load by the big forward.

Branco du Preez added the all-important conversion to push the Blitzboks out to a 17-5 lead. 

Kwagga Smith was next to score, fending off three Australian defenders before crashing over under the poles for a converted try and a 24-5 lead. 

And that's the way it stayed for the final minute with the Blitzboks gaining revenge for their big defeat to Australia in the Sydney Sevens last weekend.

South Africa will now face Fiji in the final of the competition. Kick off is at 09:03 (SA time). 

Earlier, South Africa easily beat Scotland 22-0 in their quarter-final match with tries from Justin Geduld (2), Senatla and Afrika. 

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  seabelo senatla  |  sevens  |  rugby
