Blitzboks wary of Argentina as Vegas glory beckons

Cape Town - Blitzboks captain, Philip Snyman is aware of the threat posed by Argentina when the two teams meet in the semi-final of the Las Vegas Sevens late on Sunday evening.

A young South African squad, missing a number of regular players due to injury and Super Rugby commitments, reached the final four of the competition by beating Australia 29-17 in a quarter-final encounter where they dominated the second half.

Now Argentina awaits and Snyman is aware of their abilities.

“They are also very consistent this year, with lots of speed and physicality. We need to start all over on Sunday," said the South African captain.

Springboks Sevens assistant coach, Renfred Dazel, who said they would do a proper analysis on the South Americans before the semi-final, echoed this sentiment. .

“They are a very direct team and love to do lots of off-loads as well. We will have to look at ways to outsmart them.”

The semi-final kicks off at 23:34 (SA time) on Sunday evening.