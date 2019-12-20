Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side will contest a Pool B alongside Kenya, England and Japan at the Hamilton Sevens in New Zealand next month.



The event - the third on the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens series calendar - is scheduled for the weekend of January 25-26.

The Blitzboks won the first event in Dubai earlier this month when they beat New Zealand 15-0 in the final, before losing 7-5 in the final to the All Blacks Sevens in Cape Town last weekend.

In Hamilton, hosts New Zealand will contest Pool A alongside Scotland, USA and Wales.

Pool C features France, Ireland, Canada and Spain, while Pool D is a tough one with Fiji, Argentina, Australia and Samoa to slug it out.

The pools and schedule have been announced for the HSBC @NZ_Sevens, kicking off on 25 January in Hamilton



Men's fixtures: https://t.co/2zv2LWqpVr



Women's fixtures: https://t.co/lRrkuEsWOp#NZSevens #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/z3xFe87jQJ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 19, 2019