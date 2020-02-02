NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks v Fiji in Sydney Sevens final blockbuster

2020-02-02 07:45
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell. (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have sealed their passage through to the final of the Sydney Sevens after victory over the USA in their semi-final clash on Sunday.

The Blitzboks won 19-12 after the score was deadlocked at 12-all at the half-time break.

The Blitzboks will play Fiji in the final at 11:56 (SA time) after the South Pacific island nation narrowly edged England 17-14 in the semi-final.

Earlier, the Blitzboks brushed aside Samoa 36-0 in the final Pool B clash to finish comfortably atop the pool.

The Blitzboks' two earlier pool matches saw easy wins over Argentina (52-14) and France (24-12).

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

