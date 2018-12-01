Blitzboks thrashed by England in Dubai quarters

Cape Town - England have thrashed the Blitzboks in their Cup quarter-final at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Dubai on Saturday.

England won 22-5 after leading 17-0 at half-time.

England skipper Tom Mitchell scored two tries and added a conversion, while his team-mates Tom Bowen and Phil Burgess completed the scoring with five-pointers of their own.

Muller du Plessis scored a consolation try for the Blitzboks.

On Friday, the Blitzboks, who are the reigning Sevens series world champions, beat Zimbabwe 31-0 and Samoa 19-12, but lost 19-12 to Argentina.

Despite that loss, the Blitzboks still managed to top Pool A and set up the England clash.

England will play New Zealand In the semi-finals after the All Blacks beat Scotland 21-7 in their quarter-final.

South Africa meanwhile will look to limit their the damage when they take on the Scots in the Plate section playoffs at 13:33 SA time.

