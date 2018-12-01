NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks thrashed by England in Dubai quarters

2018-12-01 09:29
Neil Powell
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England have thrashed the Blitzboks in their Cup quarter-final at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Dubai on Saturday.

England won 22-5 after leading 17-0 at half-time.

England skipper Tom Mitchell scored two tries and added a conversion, while his team-mates Tom Bowen and Phil Burgess completed the scoring with five-pointers of their own.

Muller du Plessis scored a consolation try for the Blitzboks.

On Friday, the Blitzboks, who are the reigning Sevens series world champions, beat Zimbabwe 31-0 and Samoa 19-12, but lost 19-12 to Argentina.

Despite that loss, the Blitzboks still managed to top Pool A and set up the England clash.

England will play New Zealand In the semi-finals after the All Blacks beat Scotland 21-7 in their quarter-final.

South Africa meanwhile will look to limit their the damage when they take on the Scots in the Plate section playoffs at 13:33 SA time.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks overcome plucky Samoa Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Blitzboks stunned by Argentina in Dubai Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 