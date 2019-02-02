Blitzboks taste double success at Sydney Sevens

Cape Town - The South African Sevens side overcame some tricky opposition to post two wins from two and almost certainly qualify for the Cup quarter-finals on Day 1 of the Sydney Sevens on Saturday.

After Argentina shocked hosts Australia 29-14 in their opening game of the pool, the Blitzboks sprung into action with a workmanlike 45-5 win over a physical Tonga side.

In the process they lost captain Phillip Snyman to a clash of heads, with the captain sitting out on the rest of the day before a final decision will be taken overnight. If he does miss out, he will be replaced by veteran Kyle Brown for the final day’s play.

In beating Tonga, the Blitzboks scored braces through the irrepressible Werner Kok, speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi and rising star Stedman Gans, with Dewald Human adding a late try in the rout.

The second game against Argentina looked very tricky, especially as the Argentineans kept the ball away from the Blitzboks early on, and scored first in their clash, but tries on either side of half-time - the first from a spilt ball - by Soyizwapi gave the Blitzboks the upper hand and they motored on from there.

Selvyn Davids scored another counter punch try from inside his own half with a spilt ball and was followed later onto the scoreboard by a beautiful individual try by Justin Geduld and a late score by Gans to give the Blitzboks a 25-10 win.

The Blitzboks face a vital final pool match against hosts Australia at 11:23 (SA time), with the winner likely to avoid tournament favourites in the quarter-finals.