NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks taste double success at Sydney Sevens

2019-02-02 08:44
Kyle Brown (Getty Images)
Kyle Brown (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African Sevens side overcame some tricky opposition to post two wins from two and almost certainly qualify for the Cup quarter-finals on Day 1 of the Sydney Sevens on Saturday.

After Argentina shocked hosts Australia 29-14 in their opening game of the pool, the Blitzboks sprung into action with a workmanlike 45-5 win over a physical Tonga side.

In the process they lost captain Phillip Snyman to a clash of heads, with the captain sitting out on the rest of the day before a final decision will be taken overnight. If he does miss out, he will be replaced by veteran Kyle Brown for the final day’s play.

In beating Tonga, the Blitzboks scored braces through the irrepressible Werner Kok, speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi and rising star Stedman Gans, with Dewald Human adding a late try in the rout.

The second game against Argentina looked very tricky, especially as the Argentineans kept the ball away from the Blitzboks early on, and scored first in their clash, but tries on either side of half-time - the first from a spilt ball - by Soyizwapi gave the Blitzboks the upper hand and they motored on from there.

Selvyn Davids scored another counter punch try from inside his own half with a spilt ball and was followed later onto the scoreboard by a beautiful individual try by Justin Geduld and a late score by Gans to give the Blitzboks a 25-10 win.

The Blitzboks face a vital final pool match against hosts Australia at 11:23 (SA time), with the winner likely to avoid tournament favourites in the quarter-finals.

Read more on:    sevens  |  kyle brown  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Whiteley leads Bok-laden Lions on Superhero day Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper Record stand catalyst for Proteas victory Van Niekerk leads Proteas to T20 win at Newlands De Kock ruled out of T20 series, Malan called up
Allan Donald chats to Sport24 Kaplan highlights 3 areas where refs can improve Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper Murray shares picture of GIANT get-well-soon teddy bear 2 in, 1 out for Kaizer Chiefs on transfer deadline day

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 