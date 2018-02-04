Blitzboks stunned by Fijian comeback in Hamilton final

Cape Town - Fiji have beaten the Blitzboks in the Hamilton Sevens final, launching a stunning second half fightback to win 24-17.
Fiji were on the back foot early in the first half with Josua Vakurunabili sent to the sin-bin in the 1st minute after a deliberate knock-down.
The Blitzboks made their extra man count in the 3rd minute, working space on the left to send Kwagga Smith over in the left-hand corner for an unconverted try and a 5-0 lead.
Fiji hit back straight from the kick-off with brilliant long range effort that saw Alosio Naduva get over near the posts for a unconverted try to tie the scores up at 5-5 in the 4th minute.
And the action continued at breakneck speed with Blitzboks captain, Kyle Brown next to score in the right-hand corner.
The try again was unconverted but the Blitzboks led 10-5.
Poor tackling by Fiji saw the Blitzboks score as the hooter sounded for half-time with veteran Branco du Preez getting over near the uprights.
Afrika converted to give the Blitzboks a healthy 17-5 lead at the break.
Fiji need to score first in the second half and they did after a brilliant overhead pass saw Naduva score his second try of the final.
Amenoni Nasilasila converted to cut South Africa's lead to just five points.
South Africa were then down a man as Du Preez was sent to the bin tackling for a Fijian player without the ball.
Naduva sealed his hat-trick after some excellent defence following a Werner Kok break out from the South African line.
Fiji managed to turn the ball over and made their extra man count as they hit the lead 19-17 with two minutes to play.
The Islanders put the game beyond the Blitzboks with their fourth try from Eroni Sau to lead 24-17 with a few seconds to play.
Hamilton erupted at the final whistle having witnessed an incredible comeback in a pulsating final.
Results from the World Sevens Series fourth leg in Hamilton on Sunday:
Quarter-finals
Fiji 12 Samoa 10
New Zealand 19 England 12
Australia 33 Kenya 12
South Africa 22 Scotland 0
Semi-finals
Fiji 14 New Zealand 12
South Africa 24 Australia 5
Bronze Medal playoff
Australia 8 New Zealand 7
Final
Fiji 24 South Africa 17