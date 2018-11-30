NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks stunned by Argentina in Dubai

2018-11-30 18:17
Philip Snyman (Getty)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks were stunned by an incredible second half comeback by Argentina at the Dubai Sevens, going down 17-12 in their final Pool A encounter. 

The Blitzboks were first on the scoreboard with Ryan Oosthuizen scoring a converted try after Branco du Preez latched onto a loose Argentinian pass in their own 22. 

Brilliant vision from Dewald Human led to a second for South Africa as the Blitzbok playmaker saw Werner Kok unmarked on the left and kick a pinpoint punt into his path to allow Kok to canter over for an unconverted try. 

Argentina cut the score to 12-5 at the break with an unconverted try of their own scored by Franco Sabato. 

The South Americans scored with a brilliant worked move straight after half-time with flyer Marcos Moroni scorching away from the Blitzbok defence. 

The try was not converted but the Blitzboks now only held a 12-10 lead with four minutes to play. 

Now with the momentum, Argentina almost scored with a minute to go but Kok tracking back managed to put enough pressure on the Gaston Revol who spilt the ball over the line.

Siviwe Soyizwapi was sent to the bin for a high tackle in the lead up play giving Argentina a crucial extra man. 

And they used that brilliantly, getting Sabato over for his second to give Argentina a 17-12 win.

South Africa still topped the group thanks to their superior points difference and will play either England or Australia in the quarter-finals. 

