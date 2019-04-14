Blitzboks stun Fiji with epic fight back to win Singapore Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have stunned Fiji with a fight back of epic proportions to win the Singapore Sevens 20-19, scoring 20 unanswered second half points in the process.

Fiji were first to score after a brilliant break by Amaniasi Tuimaba saw him over close to the uprights for a converted score and a 7-0 lead after 3 minutes.

The Islanders extended that lead when Napolioni Bolaca cruised down the right-hand touchline after some poor defending by the Blitzboks. His uncoverted try gave Fiji a 12-0 lead with two minutes till half-time.

And to add to the Blitzboks woes, Vilimoni Botitu crashed over from a 5 meter scrum on the stroke of half-time to give Fiji a 19-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw the Blitzboks attempt to force their way back into the encounter, and they were finally on the scoreboard thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse's brilliant individual effort cut the score to 19-5.

That spurred South Africa into action and they scored again a minute later with Angelo Davids the man to profit after a brilliant Justin Geduld kick-pass put him in space on the left



With the score at 19-10, a Fiji yellow card for a high tackle meant the Blitzboks would have a numerical advantage for the final two minutes of the match and they made it count as Ryan Oosthuizen cruised over for a converted try to cut the Fiji lead to 19-17 with a minute to play.

With 30 seconds left, the Blitzboks were handed a penalty right in front of the uprights which Selvyn Davids slotted for a 20-19 lead.

Although Fiji threatened from the resulting restart, the Blitzboks held on for one of their greatest ever victories.