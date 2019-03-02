NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks struggle to get going in Las Vegas

2019-03-02 06:52
Branco du Preez
Branco du Preez (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks could not muster a win in their second game of the Las Vegas Sevens as they shared the spoils with invitational team, Chile on Saturday morning.

The Blitzboks drew 5-5 after leading 5-0 at half-time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Las Vegas Sevens

The Blitzboks struggled to put the pressure on the South American side as they couldn't get passed a solid Chile defence. 

Branco du Preez scored the lone try for the South African side as Benjamin De Vidts replied with the equaliser.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Neil Powell's charges defeated Japan after a blistering second-half in their opening Pool C clash, as they won 26-0.

The final Pool C match will take place on Sunday against England at 00:10 SA time.

Scorers:

South Africa

Try: Branco du Preez

Chile

Try: Benjamin De Vidts

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hendricks, De Bruyn rewarded with national contracts SA derbies: Duels to captivate Rassie Hurricanes bounce back to beat Brumbies Modern day flyhalves under massive pressure - Fleck Shock as award-winning Springbok museum to close
Hendricks, De Bruyn rewarded with national contracts Pacquiao lets son chase boxing 'dream' Chelsea avoid UEFA sanctions Morkel: Will be great to have ball-tamperers Smith, Warner back Modern day flyhalves under massive pressure - Fleck

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 