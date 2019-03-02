Blitzboks struggle to get going in Las Vegas

Cape Town - The Blitzboks could not muster a win in their second game of the Las Vegas Sevens as they shared the spoils with invitational team, Chile on Saturday morning.

The Blitzboks drew 5-5 after leading 5-0 at half-time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Las Vegas Sevens

The Blitzboks struggled to put the pressure on the South American side as they couldn't get passed a solid Chile defence.

Branco du Preez scored the lone try for the South African side as Benjamin De Vidts replied with the equaliser.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Neil Powell's charges defeated Japan after a blistering second-half in their opening Pool C clash, as they won 26-0.

The final Pool C match will take place on Sunday against England at 00:10 SA time.

Scorers:

South Africa

Try: Branco du Preez

Chile

Try: Benjamin De Vidts