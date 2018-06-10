Blitzboks still in control of their own destiny after QF extra-time drama

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have beaten a plucky Spain side and still can win the World Rugby Sevens title provided they win the Paris tournament.

After Fiji were sensationally beaten by England 19-17 in their quarter-final match-up, South Africa knew that a tournament victory in Paris would see them defend their series title.

But to their credit Spain, who they faced in the Cup quarter-finals, gave South Africa some trouble, forcing the match into extra-time after a score at the death tied the match at 10-10.

South Africa opened the scoring with an unconverted try by Dewald Human before Pol Pla crossed the whitewash for the Spanish to see the teams level 5-5 at half-time.

The Blitzboks struggled early in the second half, looking disjointed, but managed to score in the left-hand corner through Dylan Sage for a 10-5 lead with three minutes left.

But Spain were not done and after South Africa could not control a high kick the TMO was consulted.

Manuel Sainz-Trapaga was adjudged to have scored the try that levelled the match at 10-10.

With the conversion to come, Spain could have caused the upset of the tournament, but it flew wide of the uprights.

Extra-time saw more mistakes from the Blitzboks, but Justin Geduld got the crucial score and secured a 15-10 win to see the Blitzboks into the semi-finals where they will face old foes, New Zealand at 14:25 SA time, in a match they simply have to win.

Should they do so, they will face either England or Canada in the final.



Earlier, in a pulsating encounter England scored well after the final whistle to condemn Fiji to defeat, opening the door for South Africa.

England won 19-17 after trailing 12-7 at half-time.

They scored tries through Harry Glover, Dan Norton and Tom Mitchell with Mitchell and Dan Bibby adding conversions.