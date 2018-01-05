NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks, Steinhoff part ways

2018-01-05 13:12
Seabelo Senatla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks and Steinhoff, their major title sponsor, have parted ways following the financial meltdown of the retail giant. 

According to a report on Netwerk24, the parties came to an agreement on the termination of the partnership in December, but it has not been made public yet. 

At this stage, it is not clear who will sponsor the Blitzboks moving forward, but their #LoveRugby logo will appear on their jersey for the time being. 

The Blitzboks are next in action on January 26 when they will take part in the Sydney Sevens, followed by the Hamilton Sevens in New Zealand the following weekend.

The report further indicates that Steinhoff's relationship with Varsity Cup Rugby is also uncertain at this stage. 

Steinhoff have sponsored the Blitzboks since 2015, but after financial irregularities within the organisation forced CEO Markus Jooste to step down towards the end of last year, the share price of the company has plummeted. 

Blitzboks, Steinhoff part ways
WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
